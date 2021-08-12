Advertisement

Nevada lawmakers start study of Sisolak’s ‘Innovation Zones’

Seal of Nevada located at legislative building Carson City
Seal of Nevada located at legislative building Carson City(Terri Russell)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:27 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada lawmakers are convening on Thursday morning to discuss a to allow technology companies to exercise some governmental powers.

The “Innovation Zones” proposal first appeared in Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s State of the State address. It was never introduced during the state legislative session after resistance from local officials, environmentalists and progressive groups who likened Innovation Zones to 19th century “company towns.”

The governor ultimately elected to push for studying the idea rather than try to pass it during the legislative session.

The proposal would allow companies to initially appoint the majority of a governing body responsible for creating court systems and imposing taxes.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The scene of where a suspect was shot and later died at Moana and Kietzke lanes.
Suspect shot committing crime in Reno business, later dies
80-plus exposed to COVID-19 at Herz Middle School
Sparks Police are looking for the man who fired a gunshot inside SK Noodle Restaurant.
Sparks police looking for man who fired gunshot
Thieves steal a catalytic converter from a Prius in Spanish Springs.
Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Spanish Springs as thefts skyrocket nationally
Stewart Handte and Roger Hillygus
Son, former sheriff face charges in Alzheimer’s patient’s disappearance

Latest News

Hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be...
Local obstetrician says pregnant women should get COVID vaccine
The White's Creek Fire is burning above the Galena Creek Recreation Area.
Small fire above Galena Creek contained
The Regional Narcotics Unit and DEA say they have broken up a heroin and methamphetamine ring.
Drug ring busted in Washoe County
Carson High School CHS sign. Carson City School District photo.
Carson City School District announces COVID testing plan