Local restaurant offering free meals for fire evacuees

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mamma Celeste’s Gastropub & Pizzeria is doing it’s part to help out people evacuating from nearby fires.

The restaurant’s owner, Jim Flanagan, and his employees were once in a similar situation. They lost their pizzeria and homes when the Camp Fire burned through Paradise, California in 2018.

“We understand acutely how people are feeling, being displaced from fire, and anything can help,” said Flanagan. “A little bit of food goes a long way and that’s something that we’re able to do.”

Flanagan says they’ve had quite a few people come in to get their meals. He added the community has also been a big part in making these free meals possible.

“People have been coming by and donating gift cards to people that are coming in for the fires,” he said. “So if we don’t have a gift card that somebody wanted to donate in their name, then we just, of course, provide the food. But it’s been really amazing.”

One of Flanagan’s employees, Jeni Henderson, says she’s happy to be able to help people who are going through exactly what she went through.

“I know how stressful it is to have to worry about how long you have to make your money stretch and where you’re going to stay,” Henderson said. “Some people have lost their homes and have to buy everything again. To just be able to help them out and know they can come here and have a nice meal and not have to worry about it for an hour or however long they want to stay, it’s just a good feeling.”

You can help out too, by dropping Mamma Celeste’s location on Los Altos Parkway and Conoe Hill Drive. Flanagan says it’s as easy as donating a gift card.

“We immediately let that gift card go towards somebody that walks in and let’s us know they’ve been displaced from the fires. Then it’s immediately used.”

As for what the future holds, Flanagan will continue to make sure fire evacuees are taken care of.

“Every November 8th, which is the day the fire destroyed Paradise, we plan on donating all of our proceeds that day to a charity locally that has displacement for fire victims. So we’ll be letting the community know and we’ll be doing that yearly. So this is just one way we can help when we hear about something like this. But every year we want to be giving back.”

