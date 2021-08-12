Local obstetrician says pregnant women should get COVID vaccine

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The CDC is now recommending that all pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency had previously encouraged pregnant women to consider vaccination but had stopped short of a full recommendation.

The updated guidance comes after new data on 2,500 women showed no increased risks of miscarriage for those who received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy.

We spoke with local obstetrician Dr. Scott Whitten at the Nevada Center for Reproductive Medicine and he was adamant in his recommendation.

“When you are pregnant you are in a more immunocompromised state. That means you might get sick with things you wouldn’t normally get sick from,” he explained. “That’s why we recommend vaccines for things like the flu, and for COVID we know women can get sicker with COVID then if they weren’t pregnant so they should definitely get vaccinated.”

According to CDC statistics only 23% of those who are pregnant had received at least one dose of vaccine as of July 31st.

