Drug ring busted in Washoe County

The Regional Narcotics Unit and DEA say they have broken up a heroin and methamphetamine ring.
The Regional Narcotics Unit and DEA say they have broken up a heroin and methamphetamine ring.(Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:09 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) is reporting nine arrests involving a heroin and methamphetamine ring operating in Reno and Sparks.

The names of the suspects have not been released.

The RNU, with help from the DEA, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Reno Police K9s, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K9s and the Repeat Offender Program Unit served search warrants at three locations. Five suspects were arrested in connection with the 11-month investigation, along with four other suspects.

Detectives seized illegal drugs, multiple vehicles and a large sum of cash.

The RNU includes detectives from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, University of Nevada Police Services, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Homeland Security Investigations.

