Drug ring busted in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) is reporting nine arrests involving a heroin and methamphetamine ring operating in Reno and Sparks.

The names of the suspects have not been released.

The RNU, with help from the DEA, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Reno Police K9s, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K9s and the Repeat Offender Program Unit served search warrants at three locations. Five suspects were arrested in connection with the 11-month investigation, along with four other suspects.

Detectives seized illegal drugs, multiple vehicles and a large sum of cash.

The RNU includes detectives from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, University of Nevada Police Services, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Homeland Security Investigations.

