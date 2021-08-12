Advertisement

DA: Landlord in tenant shooting handled eviction ‘his way’

This booking photo from the Clark County Detention Center, in Las Vegas, shows Arnoldo...
This booking photo from the Clark County Detention Center, in Las Vegas, shows Arnoldo Lozano-Sanchez following his arrest Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Police say that landlord Lozano-Sanchez argued with his live-in tenants over unpaid rent before opening fire with a gun in a small house near downtown Las Vegas, killing two women and shooting a man nine times. The male tenant survived. (Clark County Detention Center via AP)(AP)
By KEN RITTER/Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:02 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A prosecutor told a judge that a Las Vegas homeowner accused of shooting three tenants after an argument over unpaid rent said he didn’t want to go through an eviction and wanted to handle things “his way.”

The judge on Wednesday heard that another renter was in the house but wasn’t injured during the shooting Tuesday that left two women dead and a man badly wounded.

The 78-year-old landlord was arrested and remains jailed without bail pending another court hearing Monday.

The prosecutor said the witness who was in the small home provided graphic details of the shooting and said he saw the defendant smiling afterward.

