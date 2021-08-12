Advertisement

College professor charged with setting Lassen County fire

Wildfire graphic
Wildfire graphic(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:14 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A college professor suspected in a series of arson fires has been charged with setting a small blaze in a forest near Northern California’s massive Dixie Fire.

Gary Stephen Maynard was arrested last weekend following an investigation that began July 20 and included a U.S. Forest Service agent placing a tracking device under his car after he had been stopped briefly by police on Aug. 3, the Sacramento Bee reported Tuesday.

Maynard, 47, is charged with intentionally setting the Ranch Fire in Lassen County on Saturday, according to the criminal complaint. Maynard has denied setting the fire, court papers say. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The Bee said Maynard taught briefly at Santa Clara University and Sonoma State University, where a Gary Maynard was listed as a lecturer in criminal justice studies specializing in criminal justice, cults and deviant behavior. He’s no longer with either school.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kendall J. Newman said the nature of the case suggested there may be mental health issues at play and ordered Maynard to remain in custody pending a hearing Wednesday.

Authorities then began tracking Maynard’s movements and eventually obtained a warrant to place a tracking device on his car. Investigators tracked his movements for hundreds of miles, including to the area where the Ranch Fire and Conard Fire erupted Saturday in the Lassen National Forest.

“It appeared that Maynard was in the midst of an arson-setting spree,” court papers said. He’s only charged with setting the Ranch Fire.

