Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Spanish Springs as thefts skyrocket nationally

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lately, it’s been the most common job done at one east 4th Street repair shop.

“It’s probably the thing I do most lately, in fact in one day last week I did eight,” said Kevin Seller, owner of Landa Muffler and Brakes.

When we told him we had video sent into our newsroom of a catalytic converter being stolen, Seller was far from surprised.

“I’ve seen them do it in less than a minute,” Seller explained when talking about thefts like this.

Video sent into our newsroom by Jackie Grossman in the Spanish springs area shows two thieves stealing the catalytic converter off of a Toyota Prius. Which is one of the most commonly targeted vehicles.

“The Toyota Prius, Honda element, Honda fit, Honda Civic, and Ford heavy dutys,” Seller listed when explaining the cars hit the most.

Part of the reason for the amount of thefts is because the catalytic converter sits under the car and is one of the most accessible parts. But the main reason is the rising market value of the precious metals inside the converters which has skyrocketed during the pandemic.

“The main one being rhodium,” Seller explained. “Two years ago it was $1400 an ounce and today it is $28,000 an ounce.”

If you know anything about the theft in Spanish Springs or of any other thefts like this call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or visits secretwitness.com.

