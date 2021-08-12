Advertisement

Carson City School District announces COVID testing plan

Carson High School CHS sign. Carson City School District photo.
Carson High School CHS sign. Carson City School District photo.(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:16 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District is providing details on its plan to test any unvaccinated individuals involved in school activities outside the county and NIAA sponsored full-contact and close-contact sports.

The weekly testing will be required of all unvaccinated students, staff and volunteers. The testing will be performed on a scheduled bases at Carson High School.

The District will also continue to test any student or staff who show symptoms of COVID-19 during the school day, or who have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed positive COVID case.

District representatives say they do not anticipate random screenings of unvaccinated people, but that may be introduced if necessary to keep schools open.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

80-plus exposed to COVID-19 at Herz Middle School
Sparks Police are looking for the man who fired a gunshot inside SK Noodle Restaurant.
Sparks police looking for man who fired gunshot
The scene of where a suspect was shot and later died at Moana and Kietzke lanes.
Suspect shot committing crime in Reno business, later dies
Thieves steal a catalytic converter from a Prius in Spanish Springs.
Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Spanish Springs as thefts skyrocket nationally
Stewart Handte and Roger Hillygus
Son, former sheriff face charges in Alzheimer’s patient’s disappearance

Latest News

The Regional Narcotics Unit and DEA say they have broken up a heroin and methamphetamine ring.
Drug ring busted in Washoe County
Mamma Celeste's Gastropub & Pizzeria giving free meals to fire evacuees.
Local restaurant offering free meals for fire evacuees
The Reno Philharmonic performs the iconic theme songs from James Bond films at Greater Nevada...
Reno Phil James Bond Concert
The scene of where a suspect was shot and later died at Moana and Kietzke lanes.
Suspect shot committing crime in Reno business, later dies