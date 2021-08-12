Carson City School District announces COVID testing plan

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District is providing details on its plan to test any unvaccinated individuals involved in school activities outside the county and NIAA sponsored full-contact and close-contact sports.

The weekly testing will be required of all unvaccinated students, staff and volunteers. The testing will be performed on a scheduled bases at Carson High School.

The District will also continue to test any student or staff who show symptoms of COVID-19 during the school day, or who have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed positive COVID case.

District representatives say they do not anticipate random screenings of unvaccinated people, but that may be introduced if necessary to keep schools open.

