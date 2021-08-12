Advocates for condemned Nevada killer release clemency plea

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Advocates seeking clemency for a condemned killer whose execution date has been postponed by courts in Nevada have released written and video pleas for top state officials to commute his death sentence to life in prison without parole.

Attorneys for Zane Floyd argue in documents released Tuesday that a state court jury that sentenced Floyd to death never considered whether he suffered brain damage and shouldn’t be executed. Floyd is now 45.

He faces lethal injection for killing four people and wounding a fifth at a Las Vegas grocery store in 1999.

His attorney says the state Board of Pardons made up of the governor, state attorney general and Supreme Court justices should consider Floyd’s case.

