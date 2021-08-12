Advertisement

Advocates for condemned Nevada killer release clemency plea

Zane Floyd
Zane Floyd(Nevada Department of Corrections)
By KEN RITTER/Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:08 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Advocates seeking clemency for a condemned killer whose execution date has been postponed by courts in Nevada have released written and video pleas for top state officials to commute his death sentence to life in prison without parole.

Attorneys for Zane Floyd argue in documents released Tuesday that a state court jury that sentenced Floyd to death never considered whether he suffered brain damage and shouldn’t be executed. Floyd is now 45.

He faces lethal injection for killing four people and wounding a fifth at a Las Vegas grocery store in 1999.

His attorney says the state Board of Pardons made up of the governor, state attorney general and Supreme Court justices should consider Floyd’s case.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

KOLO
Delta variant cases rise in Washoe
Debbie & Russ Margiotta
Dixie Fire: 25 years of preparation pay off
NHP investigates a crash on Mt. Rose Highway that sent 4 people to the hospital.
Four people injured in crash on Mt. Rose Highway
A parent is concerned about the lack of social distancing on the 1st day of school at Spanish...
WCSD: Full in-person classes mean limited social distancing
Washoe County and Carson remain flagged as having a substantial or high transmission for...
COVID-19: Washoe County and Carson remain flagged

Latest News

This booking photo from the Clark County Detention Center, in Las Vegas, shows Arnoldo...
DA: Landlord in tenant shooting handled eviction ‘his way’
Stewart Handte and Roger Hillygus
Son, former sheriff face charges in Alzheimer’s patient’s disappearance
Nevada officials hit impasse over coyote killing contests
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather