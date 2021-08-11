Advertisement

WCSD trustees respond to outcry against diversity curriculum proposal

WCSD trustees talk about taking applications to build a task force to help create classroom...
WCSD trustees talk about taking applications to build a task force to help create classroom lessons for elementary students about topics possibly including race relations in the United States.(Noah Bond | WIS)
By Noah Bond
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:26 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School Board of Trustees is responding to the public outcry against the proposed diversity education for students in kindergarten through fifth grade classes.

The public is invited to apply for a position on a task force that will oversee supplemental curriculum, which could include topics about diversity.

The board of trustees and Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill say they don’t want materials that are divisive or political in nature.

This statement and stance is in direct response to the public outcry against these kinds of materials in their children’s classrooms.

Despite these efforts parents said they still had concerns at a WCSD board of trustees meeting held Tuesday, August 10.

The trustees listened respectfully to all of the comments.

”I stand against teaching our children that we are a racist Nation. If this is true why do so many people want to come here,” said one parent to the trustees during a public comment period.

There were no comments in favor of using terms like “white privilege” or “social justice” in the classroom, but the State School Board has mandated topics like “social justice” be covered in classrooms. 

“Social justice is a content strand in our social studies Nevada Academic content standards. So it talks about how the students get involved in their community to make it better. So maybe it’s a fundraising drive to help a student in need or recycling program or something like that,” said Deputy Superintendent Debra Biersdoff.  

KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond asked her if terms like “white privilege” will be taught in the classroom.

Biersdoff responded, “I’m going to guess that’s going to come under something that might be divisive.”

The task force you can apply for is called “The Superintendent’s Task Force on Supplementary Materials”.

It will include five individuals representing parents/guardians for elementary school children in each of the five trustee districts, two students, and four community members. 

Parents expressed concerns the board of trustees would choose people who share similar beliefs.

”Who is going to proctor and lead the task force and how do we ensure that they don’t come to the table with conflicts of interest or bias,” said Mindy Lilyquist, who has children in the WCSD.

You have until Friday, August 27 at 5:00 p.m. to apply.

Click here to apply for a position on the Superintendent’s task force.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Sparks Blvd. and Prater Way.
Pedestrian killed in Sparks identified
No one was injured when this small plane crashed in South Reno on Monday, Aug. 9.
Pilot and passengers walk away after small plane crash in South Reno
Debbie & Russ Margiotta
Dixie Fire: 25 years of preparation pay off
NHP investigates a crash on Mt. Rose Highway that sent 4 people to the hospital.
Four people injured in crash on Mt. Rose Highway
Timothy Coffman
Suspect arrested, accused of shooting at car with mother and daughters inside

Latest News

South Lake Tahoe residents arrested for trafficking drugs, weapons
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Douglas Co. Sheriff's Deputies are looking for a man and woman believed responsible for a theft...
Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating theft from shoe store
Authorities are looking for this silver SUV in connection with a serious crash in Carson City.
Authorities looking for SUV possibly connected to serious crash