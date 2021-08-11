Advertisement

Sparks police looking for man who fired gunshot

Sparks Police are looking for the man who fired a gunshot inside SK Noodle Restaurant.
By Stanton Tang
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:34 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police hope someone can help identify the man who fired a gunshot inside a restaurant.

Officers responded to a call Monday, August 9th at approximately 11:30 A.M. on a report of shots fired inside SK Noodle Restaurant at N. McCarran and Pyramid.

The officers learned that a single shot had been fired and no one was injured.

The person who fired the shot left before the officers arrived and has not been identified. Witnesses told police he left the scene in a white work truck with a ladder rack.

If you have information, call the Sparks Police at (775) 353-2231.

