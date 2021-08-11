Advertisement

South Lake Tahoe residents arrested for trafficking drugs, weapons

(Storyblocks)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:26 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - Several South Lake Tahoe residents are behind bars, accused of trafficking narcotics and illegal weapons in the South Lake Tahoe area.

Federal arrest warrants were executed Tuesday, August 10, 2021 related to illicit interstate drug and weapons trafficking in an operation involving several agencies.

“We thank the many agents, officers, and support personnel who aided this investigation and effected the safe arrests in South Lake Tahoe,” said Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan of the FBI Sacramento Field Office, which serves 34 California Counties, including El Dorado County. “This investigation is truly a team effort and we must extend special thanks to the local law enforcement agencies who committed significant time and resources to this joint investigation. The arrests today are clear evidence that the investment made by these agencies will ensure the community and visitors in the Lake Tahoe area can more safely enjoy the beauty of this region.”

“We appreciate the collaboration with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and the great work being done to keep drugs and illegal firearms out of our community,” said Chief David Stevenson of the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.

The following South Lake Tahoe residents were arrested for distribution of methamphetamine:

· Frank Ray Bacon, 53

· Patricia Louise Ekizian, 69

· Joshua Daniel Wilson, 34.

Wilson was also arrested for dealing firearms without a license.

In addition to the federal arrests, the following seven individuals were arrested on state narcotics and/or weapons charges as a result of the investigation:

· Thomas Adams, 51

· Kayla Cheyene Carver, 26

· Lindsey Marie Ketchen, 25

· Timothy Austin Pannel, 28

· Angelina Monique Perez, 29

· Jordan Eli Poyner, 26

· Derek Ryan Silva, 24.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Sparks Blvd. and Prater Way.
Pedestrian killed in Sparks identified
No one was injured when this small plane crashed in South Reno on Monday, Aug. 9.
Pilot and passengers walk away after small plane crash in South Reno
Debbie & Russ Margiotta
Dixie Fire: 25 years of preparation pay off
NHP investigates a crash on Mt. Rose Highway that sent 4 people to the hospital.
Four people injured in crash on Mt. Rose Highway
Timothy Coffman
Suspect arrested, accused of shooting at car with mother and daughters inside

Latest News

Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Douglas Co. Sheriff's Deputies are looking for a man and woman believed responsible for a theft...
Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating theft from shoe store
Authorities are looking for this silver SUV in connection with a serious crash in Carson City.
Authorities looking for SUV possibly connected to serious crash
A parent is concerned about the lack of social distancing on the 1st day of school at Spanish...
WCSD: Full in-person classes mean limited social distancing