South Lake Tahoe residents arrested for trafficking drugs, weapons

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - Several South Lake Tahoe residents are behind bars, accused of trafficking narcotics and illegal weapons in the South Lake Tahoe area.

Federal arrest warrants were executed Tuesday, August 10, 2021 related to illicit interstate drug and weapons trafficking in an operation involving several agencies.

“We thank the many agents, officers, and support personnel who aided this investigation and effected the safe arrests in South Lake Tahoe,” said Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan of the FBI Sacramento Field Office, which serves 34 California Counties, including El Dorado County. “This investigation is truly a team effort and we must extend special thanks to the local law enforcement agencies who committed significant time and resources to this joint investigation. The arrests today are clear evidence that the investment made by these agencies will ensure the community and visitors in the Lake Tahoe area can more safely enjoy the beauty of this region.”

“We appreciate the collaboration with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and the great work being done to keep drugs and illegal firearms out of our community,” said Chief David Stevenson of the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.

The following South Lake Tahoe residents were arrested for distribution of methamphetamine:

· Frank Ray Bacon, 53

· Patricia Louise Ekizian, 69

· Joshua Daniel Wilson, 34.

Wilson was also arrested for dealing firearms without a license.

In addition to the federal arrests, the following seven individuals were arrested on state narcotics and/or weapons charges as a result of the investigation:

· Thomas Adams, 51

· Kayla Cheyene Carver, 26

· Lindsey Marie Ketchen, 25

· Timothy Austin Pannel, 28

· Angelina Monique Perez, 29

· Jordan Eli Poyner, 26

· Derek Ryan Silva, 24.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.