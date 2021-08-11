Search on for carjacker who attacked 80-year-old woman

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is looking for the person who attacked an 80-year-old woman and stole her car.

It happened August 6, 2021 around 1:30 a.m. at E. Emerson Way and Probasco Way.

Police said the victim was returning home from a trip and got out of her car when she was approached by a Hispanic male described as being 5′8″, with facial hair, wearing a gray shirt and khaki pants.

The male demanded her car keys, then hit her in the face, police said.

He left the scene in the victim’s car, a 2003 Subaru Legacy with Nevada license plate 707-A87, similar to the car seen here:

Photo shows a similar vehicle to the one that was stolen. (Sparks Police Department)

The suspect and vehicle were last seen heading westbound on E. Emerson.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

