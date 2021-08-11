Advertisement

Search on for carjacker who attacked 80-year-old woman

Sparks Police Dept.
Sparks Police Dept.(Sparks Police Department)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:47 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is looking for the person who attacked an 80-year-old woman and stole her car.

It happened August 6, 2021 around 1:30 a.m. at E. Emerson Way and Probasco Way.

Police said the victim was returning home from a trip and got out of her car when she was approached by a Hispanic male described as being 5′8″, with facial hair, wearing a gray shirt and khaki pants.

The male demanded her car keys, then hit her in the face, police said.

He left the scene in the victim’s car, a 2003 Subaru Legacy with Nevada license plate 707-A87, similar to the car seen here:

Photo shows a similar vehicle to the one that was stolen.
Photo shows a similar vehicle to the one that was stolen.(Sparks Police Department)

The suspect and vehicle were last seen heading westbound on E. Emerson.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KOLO
Delta variant cases rise in Washoe
Debbie & Russ Margiotta
Dixie Fire: 25 years of preparation pay off
NHP investigates a crash on Mt. Rose Highway that sent 4 people to the hospital.
Four people injured in crash on Mt. Rose Highway
A parent is concerned about the lack of social distancing on the 1st day of school at Spanish...
WCSD: Full in-person classes mean limited social distancing
Washoe County and Carson remain flagged as having a substantial or high transmission for...
COVID-19: Washoe County and Carson remain flagged

Latest News

Dixie Fire grows to more than 500,000 acres; now 30% contained
The Washoe County School District is seeking applicants for its task force focusing on...
WCSD task force on supplemental curriculum 11p
The Washoe County School District is seeking applicants for its task force focusing on...
WCSD task force on supplemental curriculum
WCSD trustees talk about taking applications to build a task force to help create classroom...
WCSD trustees respond to outcry against diversity curriculum proposal