Search on for carjacker who attacked 80-year-old woman
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is looking for the person who attacked an 80-year-old woman and stole her car.
It happened August 6, 2021 around 1:30 a.m. at E. Emerson Way and Probasco Way.
Police said the victim was returning home from a trip and got out of her car when she was approached by a Hispanic male described as being 5′8″, with facial hair, wearing a gray shirt and khaki pants.
The male demanded her car keys, then hit her in the face, police said.
He left the scene in the victim’s car, a 2003 Subaru Legacy with Nevada license plate 707-A87, similar to the car seen here:
The suspect and vehicle were last seen heading westbound on E. Emerson.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.