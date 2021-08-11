Advertisement

Nevada State Treasurer financial aid programs

KOLO
KOLO(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - College courses begin in the next few weeks. The cost of tuition is a big investment.

According to The National Center of Education Statistics, the cost of college tuition has increased by nearly 50 percent in the last decade.

Attending school while in a pandemic is a challenge for students. The financial burden many have experienced in the last year has many reevaluating their choice to pursue higher education.

The Nevada State Treasurer’s office has financial aid programs available to allow some cut down on the cost of tuition.

State treasurer, Zach Conine mentions while even in a pandemic, the best thing someone could do is just ask for help.

“If there’s one thing we’ve learned throughout the pandemic it’s that we have all these programs, sometimes they are college savings programs, sometimes they are other programs like rental assistance or food assistance. There is no shame in reaching out for help when you need it.” Conine said.

Nevada families and students attending state colleges have the opportunity to set up a prepaid tuition program, set up a 529 savings account, or qualify for the Governor Guinn Millennium Scholarship.

More information about Nevada State Treasurer’s programs and scholarship opportunities, click here.

