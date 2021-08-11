Janesville prepares for the Dixie Fire, just in case

JANESVILLE, Ca.. (KOLO) -Several Sierra communities haven’t seen the flames of the Dixie Fire, but remain in its potential path. Some are virtually empty, their residents having evacuated. Others, like Janesville, wait, watch and prepare.

There’s an air of quiet anticipation here.. No visible panic or even nervous concern. Between here and the fire, old fire breaks are being rebuiilt. The homes here are under no apparent immediate threat. Still, some have left and many of those that remain are making plans, just in case. If word comes it’s assumed most will leave, but what they are doing until that word comes could ensure they have a home to return to.

Terry Hansen and his wife’s world is tied up in the two story home they built on Janesville’s outskirts. A former logger, Terry is no stranger to the forest and growing up here he knows what he needs to do. A glance around his property tells you he’s prepared. Trees are thinned, the forest floor is swept clean.

”I’d like to take out a few more trees, but I’ll have to move on from that. I’m raking around the house to make sure no embers or anything can land on my deck, burn my deck, even in the flower beds.”

It’s detailed precautions like that that can make the difference. An insurance representative stopped by with another suggestion.

“He recommended that we tape up the vents,” Terry told us. “He said duct tape would do, but he left some of this foil tape behind. It’s a great idea to keep the embers from going up into the vents.”

The home itself is built of fire resistant materials. “We’ve done everything we could. The house is built well. I think it can take a lot.”

He says he and his wife are already packed and, if the call to get out comes, they’ll leave. Until then... “I’ll keep working until it’s time to go.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.