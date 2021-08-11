Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating theft from shoe store

Carson City, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on a man and woman suspected in a theft from the Famous Footwear on Topsy Lane in Carson City on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

The pair was seen on security video with a small child. Investigators say the couple took five pairs of shoes and left the store without paying for them.

The suspects faces are obscured by their face masks, but investigators hope someone will identify the two from the security camera photos.

If you have information, call call Secret Witness at 775-78-CRIME (782-7463), 775-586-7295, or Investigator Edward Garren at 775-782-9907.

Douglas Co. Sheriff's Deputies are looking for a man and woman believed responsible for a theft at the Famous Footwear on Topsy Lane. (Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)

