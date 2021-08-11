Advertisement

Donations going to help Dixie Fire victims

Assistance League giving some of its best items to those in need
Assistance League giving some of its best items to those in need
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:59 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Assistance League is stepping up.

“We are an organization with a big heart for our community and we wanted to be part of the solution,” said Heidi Priestley, Assistance League’s Vice President of Resource Development on helping victims of the Dixie Fire. “We went through our store and pulled out our nicer things and we want to give them to folks that need them the most.”

The staff of 300 volunteers at the Reno thrift shop is doing their part to help those affected by California’s second-largest wildfire ever. A pile of donations will go to Susanville, California for evacuees and others. The bags and boxes include adult clothes, sleeping bags, blankets, toys, baby items and strollers.

Unfortunately the donations won’t cover everyone affected so Assistance League is going a step further.

“We decided to give the Red Cross some vouchers - $25 vouchers, several of them - and then the Red Cross can hand those out to families and then those families can come here in person and pick out and buy what they believe that they need,” said Priestley.

The collected goods will not only fulfill short and long-term needs, but should help emotionally as well.

“I hope that these donations just tell the folks who have been affected that they got a community behind them that supports them,” Priestley said. “Their future is bright and things are going to get better.”

For more information about Assistance League, and ways to get involved, click here.

