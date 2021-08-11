Advertisement

Dixie Fire grows to more than 500,000 acres; now 30% contained

By Mike Watson
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:00 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - The Dixie Fire has grown to 501,008 acres. Containment is now up to 30%. 1,045 structures are now confirmed destroyed.

More people are now allowed to return home. On Tuesday the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office reduced evacuation orders to warnings for areas of Indian Valley south of Stampfli Lane. That area includes the communities of Crescent Mills and Taylorsville. Greenville remains under a mandatory evacuation order.

The fire is now pushing north and east into Lassen County.

More than 6,000 firefighters are now part of the response.

