80-plus exposed to COVID-19 at Herz Middle School

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -More than 80 people were exposed to COVID-19 at Marce Herz Middle School, the Washoe County Health District said Wednesday.

The number of people excluded from the south Reno school was not available.

The Washoe County School District issued a statement saying that a student who tested positive for COVID-19 attended school for two days after being notified of a positive test result.

The parent of the student refused to communicate this to school staff, the school district said.

“We are asking everyone, especially parents with children in Washoe County schools, to please cooperate with disease investigators regarding positive COVID-19 cases,” the school district said in a statement.

