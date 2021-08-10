WCSO asking for help identifying car burglary suspect

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to identify a suspect in a string of recent vehicle burglaries.

The crimes happened in the Whites Creek Estates neighborhood in south Reno between July 17th and 18th.

Investigators say the alleged suspect was captured on multiple surveillance cameras gaining access to vehicles, and in one instance a firearm was stolen.

If you can help, contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division at (775) 328-3396 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect.

