WCSD: Full in-person classes mean limited social distancing

A parent is concerned about the lack of social distancing on the 1st day of school at Spanish...
A parent is concerned about the lack of social distancing on the 1st day of school at Spanish Springs High School in Sparks.(Rachel)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:14 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Some parents are concerned about the lack of social distancing inside Washoe County School District campuses.

One parent sent a photo to KOLO 8 News Now showing a crowded hallway at Spanish Springs High School on Monday, the first day of classes. The students can be seen wearing masks, but are walking in a tightly packed hallway.

The District provided a statement to KOLO 8 News Now, saying the schools are relying on “layered prevention strategies” that include mandating the use of masks, reinforcing frequent handwashing, keeping classrooms and offices clean, and encouraging all students and staff to use the self-screening tool each morning.

The District acknowledges that social distancing just isn’t possible:

“School staff members do try to observe social distancing whenever practical, however when all students are attending school at once — as ordered by the governor— such distancing cannot be consistently maintained.”

Washoe County School District

Full-time, in-person learning was part of Governor Steve Sisolak’s most recent Governor’s Directive 048 issued on August 4, 2021.

