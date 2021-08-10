Advertisement

State Board of Health to discuss COVID vaccine requirements for universities

The University of Nevada, Reno is also offering incentives to fully vaccinated students
UNR is offering incentives to students who are fully vaccinated.
UNR is offering incentives to students who are fully vaccinated.(University of Nevada, Reno)
By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:44 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State Board of Health will consider a vaccination requirement for students enrolled in the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) institutions at its Sept. 3, 2021 meeting.

This follows the Governor’s request and recommendation from his Medical Advisory Team (MAT) last week that Nevada should require all students attending a state university to become fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and show proof of vaccination prior to registration and enrollment for the Spring semester 2022.

Specific timelines related to when proof of vaccination will be required will be part of the topic of discussion at the Sept. 3 meeting, and will take into consideration enrollment periods and the length of time it takes to achieve full vaccination.

This meeting also comes as the University of Nevada, Reno announces a new incentive program for fully vaccinated students.

Any student enrolled for the upcoming Fall semester who is fully vaccinated will be entered into a drawing. Prizes include:

- Two $5,000 tuition scholarships

- Campus meal packages

- $500 textbook credit

- Parking passes

- Nevada Athletics tickets

- WolfBucks

- Wolf Shop merchandise

To enter, provide proof of vaccination or get vaccinated for free at the Student Health Center or the University of Nevada, Reno vaccination pop-up events Aug. 13 & 20 at the Joe Crowley Student Union! The Student Health Center offers free COVID-19 vaccinations to all students.

Visit unr.edu/vax to learn more.

More information on the Board meeting can be found at https://dpbh.nv.gov/Boards/BOH/Board_of_Health_(BOH)_-_home/

