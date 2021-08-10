Advertisement

Janesville resident, “I’ll heed the warning. I will leave.”

Main Street Janesville
Main Street Janesville(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:37 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Janesville resident Kimberly Smith waters her garden as she waits for the final word to leave her home.

“A little bit of hope I guess,” says Kimberly. “I might as well keep life going while I can,” she says.

Sunday Lassen County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning the those who live in Janesville. The Dixie Fire is headed their way, and authorities wanted those in the area to be ready.

Kimberly, her family and friends sprang into action.

“Thank God for my daughter. And friends. They come out,” Kimberly says. “Horses first, and then we get the dogs out, set up pens at my daughter’s house, get them moved at her house. And then I come back. Get essentials. Important papers. It is always packed. I put them in the vehicle and leave. And hope it is still standing when I get back,” she says of the routine.

She says she returns to her home while she can, to check on everything. A resident here for three years she says she’s done what she can with the place--clearing sage brush and other vegetation to give her property a fighting chance.

This is the second time she’d had to evacuate in as many years. She says It’s the trade off to living in a forested area. It’s quiet here, her neighbors are friendly. Her grand kids are most concerned about the playground set on the property.

Her biggest fear, Janesville turns into dust much like Greenville did last week as the Dixie Fire continues to burn up the scenery.

“I’ll heed the warning, I’ll leave,” she says. Asked if she is worried about losing her entire house, she says no.

The most important things, her life, her horses and dogs, are all safe.

