Advertisement

HARD MTN DEW expected to hit shelves in 2022

With an alcohol by volume of 5%, the new malt beverage will come in three flavors: regular MTN...
With an alcohol by volume of 5%, the new malt beverage will come in three flavors: regular MTN DEW, black cherry and watermelon.(Hand-out | The Boston Beer Company, Inc.)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:18 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (Gray News ) – Boston Beer Company and PepsiCo are teaming up to create a new alcoholic beverage – HARD MTN DEW.

With an alcohol by volume of 5%, the new malt beverage will come in three flavors: regular MTN DEW, black cherry and watermelon.

“For 80 years MTN DEW has challenged the status quo, bringing bold flavors and unmatched beverage innovation to millions of fans,” said Kirk Tanner, PepsiCo Beverages North America CEO.

Both companies have pushed boundaries in an effort to anticipate what consumers want, according to a news release.

“We know that adult drinkers’ tastes are evolving, and they are looking for new and exciting flavorful beverages,” said Dave Burwick, Boston Beer’s CEO. “The combination of our experience in brewing and developing the best-tasting hard seltzers and hard teas, and MTN DEW, a one of kind multi-billion dollar brand, will deliver the excitement and refreshment that drinkers know and love.”

You can expect to find HARD MTN DEW on shelves in early 2022.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Sparks Blvd. and Prater Way.
Pedestrian killed in Sparks identified
No one was injured when this small plane crashed in South Reno on Monday, Aug. 9.
Pilot and passengers walk away after small plane crash in South Reno
Police investigate drive-by shooting in Sparks
Timothy Coffman
Suspect arrested, accused of shooting at car with mother and daughters inside
Debbie & Russ Margiotta
Dixie Fire: 25 years of preparation pay off

Latest News

The disturbance, potential tropical cyclone six, now in the northeastern Caribbean sea, could...
Tropical storm warnings for Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico
Volunteer High School in Hawkins County, Tennessee was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. It was...
Sheriff: No suspect, injuries found at Tennessee high school after report of active shooter
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) discusses his opposition to the Senate infrastructure package on Tuesday.
Sen. Rick Scott opposes infrastructure plan over price tag
This 2019 photo provided by Civica Rx shows vials of vancomycin in Lehi, Utah. Impatient with...
Alternative drugmakers make own medicines to remedy high drug prices, shortages