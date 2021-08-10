Advertisement

Four people injured in crash on Mt. Rose Highway

NHP investigates a crash on Mt. Rose Highway that sent 4 people to the hospital.
NHP investigates a crash on Mt. Rose Highway that sent 4 people to the hospital.(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:11 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that sent four people to the hospital and shut down Mt. Rose Highway for about 2 hours. It happened several miles past the ski resort around 7 p.m. Monday night.

Investigators say two motorcycles were involved, but they’re still trying to figure out what led to the crash. Impairment is suspected at this time. All four people involved were taken to the hospital with moderate to severe injuries.

