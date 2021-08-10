Dixie Fire: 25 Years of preparation pay off

CHESTER, CA. (KOLO) - Russ and Debbie Margiotta have owned the Lassen Meadows Ranch resort north of Chester for 25 years and, in all that time, they say, they’ve known wildfire was a threat they were likely to face--someday.

So they prepared and last week with the Dixie Fire headed their way. They felt they were ready

“We’ve been prepping for this for 25 years and knowing it’s going to come, hoping it didn’t,” said Russ Margiotta. “We had to be ready and having all the preparations to stay. That was always the plan and we did.”

But by 8 p.m. Wednesday, they decided they’d better leave. They tried, but their two escape routes were blocked. Fortunately they had an alternative--an island in the ranches’ own small lake.

“We had been talking for 25 years that if a fire ever came, we would go to the center of the lake,” said Debbie. “And we have a boat that we could do that with.”

So, they retreated to the island.

“The fire came roaring over the hill, five minutes we could hear it coming,”

“This is one of our little cabins on the lake,” said Debbie showing us a photo on her phone of a structure fully engulfed in flames. “It caught on fire and we watched it, It probably ended up on te ground in five to ten minutes.”

They spent about a half hour on the island, watching, returning to shore just in time to see their house catch fire.

“We got the fire out. We thought it was out,” said Russ. “The next thing we were running around trying to check everything else. The next thing your know the fire restarted.”

“It had gotten into the roof structure,” added Debbie. “and we couldn’t get t it with the hose we had.”

But CalFire arrived to help. The ranch survived.

“It’s the greenest thing on the mountain today,” says Russ. “It’s kind of aa sanctuary for all the animals. We had all the deer, the hawks, the cranes. They all over the ranch, coming here for food and water.”

What was damaged will be rebuilt. Russ and Debbie say they aren’t going anywhere and now they’ve had time to reflect on what they did, both in all those years of preparation and the frantic moments when the flames came close.

“I’m not trying to send a message “Stay with your house,’ “ says Russ. “Not everybody’s prepared for that. We had a fire system throughout the ranch. We had water tenders and trucks , all the equipment. We were well prepared for it.”

“But<” Debbie adds, “it was still way more than we ever expected.”

“It was an inferno,” said Russ

