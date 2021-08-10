Delta Variant cases rise in Washoe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is experiencing an uptick in Coronavirus cases. The latest numbers show a 15.4 percent increase since July.

Health experts continue to advise the public to take serious precautions. According to the Nevada Health Response website, a total of 545 cases are in Washoe County.

There have been four deaths of those cases, those of which did not receive the vaccine. Reports also show 85 percent of those hospitalized are not fully vaccinated.

Dr. Nancy Diao, Division Director of Epidemiology and Public Health Preparedness at the Washoe County Health District mentioned how the transmission of the. Delta Variant is much more viral. They are seeing cases spread from one person between four, six, even eight people at a time.

“People need to assess their risks and priorities and understand there’s a need to take extra precaution to protect themselves, so if you are unvaccinated and you have access to a vaccine then you should really be going to get your vaccine and get your full course as soon as possible.” Dr.Diao said.

As a continuous effort to stay safe, stay home if you feel sick, wear your mask indoors at businesses or public places, wash your hands frequently, and keep safe distances from people in crowded areas.

Vaccines are widely available in Washoe County, for more information on the latest case reports, click here.

