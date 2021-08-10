COVID-19: Washoe County and Carson remain flagged

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Thirteen Nevada counties remained flagged this week as having high or substantial risk of COVID-19 transmission, according to Nevada Health Response officials.

Those counties include Washoe, Carson, Churchill, Clark, Douglas, Elko, Humboldt (moved from moderate to high week over week), Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Pershing (moved from moderate to high week over week) and White Pine.

For the second week in a row, Esmeralda County is categorized as having a low risk of spread. Under updated state guidance, the mask mandate for vaccinated people in Esmeralda County will be lifted on August 13.

Storey County, which was flagged as having a substantial risk of transmission last week, has moved back down into a low risk of transmission, meaning Storey County is not currently required to implement the stronger mask mandate.

Humboldt and Pershing counties are now listed as having a high risk of transmission. In accordance with updated State guidance, if either county maintains a substantial risk or moves to high risk for another week, the more stringent masking requirements, as laid out by the CDC, will go into effect on Friday, August 20.

Nevada was the first state to reinstate indoor masking on July 30.

