Advertisement

Biggest Little Golf Ball Drop benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters

(Lindsey Bonner)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:31 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You can enter the Biggest Little Golf Ball Drop for a chance to win $20,000, while benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada. The event is part of the 3rd annual Biggest Little Golf Tournament, which is happening on August 23rd.

On the day of the tournament, 2,000 golf balls will be dropped onto a tee at Somersett Golf & Country Club. If someone’s ball hits the target, they will win $20,000. The contest also features $500 and $250 guaranteed-win second and third place cash prizes. All proceeds will go toward the mentoring programs of BBBSNN.

To purchase your golf ball go to: BBBSNN.org. Purchasers must be Nevada residents, physically located in Nevada, and 18 or older. Entries are unlimited and you don’t need to be present to win.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

the Golden Bear Diner in Chester, Calif., after the Dixie Fire burned through.
Dixie Fire: All missing people accounted for
This crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Sparks Blvd. and Prater Way.
Pedestrian killed in Sparks identified
Hot August Nights logo
Reno police make 10 arrests in and around Hot August Nights venues
No one was injured when this small plane crashed in South Reno on Monday, Aug. 9.
Pilot and passengers walk away after small plane crash in South Reno
Camp Fleischmann was threatened by the Dixie Fire, but survived mostly intact.
Popular Scouts BSA summer camp survived the Dixie Fire

Latest News

Scout leaders make a more detailed assessment of the damage to Camp Fleischmann by looking at...
Scouts BSA Camp Fleischmann fire damage assessment
NHP investigates a crash on Mt. Rose Highway that sent 4 people to the hospital.
Four people injured in crash on Mt. Rose Highway
Main Street Janesville
Janesville resident: "I will heed the warning. I will leave."
Main Street Janesville
Janesville resident: ‘I’ll heed the warning. I will leave.’