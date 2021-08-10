Biggest Little Golf Ball Drop benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You can enter the Biggest Little Golf Ball Drop for a chance to win $20,000, while benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada. The event is part of the 3rd annual Biggest Little Golf Tournament, which is happening on August 23rd.

On the day of the tournament, 2,000 golf balls will be dropped onto a tee at Somersett Golf & Country Club. If someone’s ball hits the target, they will win $20,000. The contest also features $500 and $250 guaranteed-win second and third place cash prizes. All proceeds will go toward the mentoring programs of BBBSNN.

To purchase your golf ball go to: BBBSNN.org. Purchasers must be Nevada residents, physically located in Nevada, and 18 or older. Entries are unlimited and you don’t need to be present to win.

