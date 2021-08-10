Advertisement

Authorities looking for SUV possibly connected to serious crash

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:41 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for witnesses to a crash that left a man hospitalized.

It was reported August 8, 2021 around 3:30 p.m. in the area of College Parkway and Airport Road.

Callers indicated a dark-colored SUV had crashed and rolled, and the driver was thrown from the vehicle.

The Nevada Highway Patrol, Carson City Sheriff’s Office and Carson City Fire Department responded and found a 61-year-old man in the road. He was taken to a hospital via CareFlight.

Witnesses reported seeing a silver-colored SUV leaving the area at the time of the crash. It is believed to be a 2011-2014 Jeep Cherokee (similar to this vehicle from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration):

2011-2014 Jeep Cherokee
2011-2014 Jeep Cherokee(National Highway Traffic Safety Administration)

Here is an image of the vehicle taken from traffic cameras:

Authorities are looking for this silver SUV in connection with a serious crash in Carson City.
Authorities are looking for this silver SUV in connection with a serious crash in Carson City.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information regarding this crash or witnessed the events leading up to the crash, you are asked to call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Joe Trotter #T494 at 887-2020 extension #45494.

