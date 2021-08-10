Authorities looking for SUV possibly connected to serious crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for witnesses to a crash that left a man hospitalized.
It was reported August 8, 2021 around 3:30 p.m. in the area of College Parkway and Airport Road.
Callers indicated a dark-colored SUV had crashed and rolled, and the driver was thrown from the vehicle.
The Nevada Highway Patrol, Carson City Sheriff’s Office and Carson City Fire Department responded and found a 61-year-old man in the road. He was taken to a hospital via CareFlight.
Witnesses reported seeing a silver-colored SUV leaving the area at the time of the crash. It is believed to be a 2011-2014 Jeep Cherokee (similar to this vehicle from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration):
Here is an image of the vehicle taken from traffic cameras:
If you have any information regarding this crash or witnessed the events leading up to the crash, you are asked to call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Joe Trotter #T494 at 887-2020 extension #45494.
