SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Several crashes on roads in Sparks are impacting travel on Sunday evening.

Police say northbound Sparks Blvd is closed at Ion Dr for an accident until further notice.

There was also a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Sparks Blvd. and Prater Way.

Avoid both areas if you can.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.