Advertisement

Sunday is the deadline to sign up for health insurance through the federal exchange

By Ted Fioraliso
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:17 PM PDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - If you want to sign up for health insurance through the federal exchange, time is running out.

A special enrollment period ends on Sunday, Aug. 15. Even if you signed up during open enrollment last fall, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra says try again.

Because of changes made with the signing of the American Rescue Plan, more Americans are eligible for lower or even no premium. Click here to see if you’ll be able to save money with the changes.

“You may be pleasantly surprised by how much more you can get for less money. So, don’t wait. There’s only a week left. After Aug. 15, if you find out you could’ve saved, you can’t go into the website and try to make a change because it’s special enrollment period. It expires,” explained Becerra.

For more information, log on to healthcare.gov or call 1-800-318-2596.

If you need help signing up, you can find a certified navigator nearby.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

ACA enrollment extended: What you need to know
Obamacare may soon be under siege from a Republican-led Washington D.C. (Source: Healthcare.gov)

Most Read

This crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Sparks Blvd. and Prater Way.
Pedestrian killed in Sparks identified
No one was injured when this small plane crashed in South Reno on Monday, Aug. 9.
Pilot and passengers walk away after small plane crash in South Reno
Timothy Coffman
Suspect arrested, accused of shooting at car with mother and daughters inside
Police investigate drive-by shooting in Sparks
NHP investigates a crash on Mt. Rose Highway that sent 4 people to the hospital.
Four people injured in crash on Mt. Rose Highway

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. walks off the Senate floor and pumps his fists as...
LIVE: Biden makes remarks on infrastructure bill’s passing in the Senate
FILE - This Sept. 16, 2019 file photo shows a Dominion voting machine in Atlanta, Ga.
Dominion sues Newsmax, One America News, former Overstock.com CEO over fraud claims
Known for their fireballs, NASA says the Perseids are “one of the most plentiful showers,”...
Look up! Perseid meteor shower to peak this week, expected to be easily visible
Top U.S. health officials continue to say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect...
Vaccines effective at preventing repeat infections, severe illness, health officials say
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting on Chicago Avenue in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021....
Landlord kills 2, wounds 1 in rent dispute, Vegas police say