Advertisement

No injuries after small plane goes down in South Reno

The Reno Fire Department and Reno Police respond to reports of a plane down on Monday, Aug. 9.
The Reno Fire Department and Reno Police respond to reports of a plane down on Monday, Aug. 9.(KOLO / Denise Wong)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:40 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department and Reno Police responded Monday to reports of a small plane that went down near Desert Way east of Veterans Parkway.

The call came in just before 10:30 a.m. August 9, 2021.

It’s unclear how many people were on board the plane, but the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said all occupants were unharmed.

According to authorities, they are not sure where the plane is at this point.

We have a crew near the scene. Stay with KOLO 8 News Now on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

the Golden Bear Diner in Chester, Calif., after the Dixie Fire burned through.
Dixie Fire: All missing people accounted for
Hot August Nights logo
Reno police make 10 arrests in and around Hot August Nights venues
Camp Fleischmann was threatened by the Dixie Fire, but survived mostly intact.
Popular Scouts BSA summer camp survived the Dixie Fire
This crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Sparks Blvd. and Prater Way.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Sparks
The scene of a fatal crash on the Mount Rose Highway.
Fatal crash kills one; Mt. Rose Highway reopens

Latest News

the Golden Bear Diner in Chester, Calif., after the Dixie Fire burned through.
Dixie Fire: All missing people accounted for
NV Energy expands its Public Safety Outage areas to reduce wildfire risk.
NV Energy expands Public Safety Outage areas to reduce wildfire threat
This crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Sparks Blvd. and Prater Way.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Sparks
Fires can burn for weeks inside trees after a forest fire.
Dixie Fire: Hidden flames continue to pose a threat