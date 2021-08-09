No injuries after small plane goes down in South Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department and Reno Police responded Monday to reports of a small plane that went down near Desert Way east of Veterans Parkway.

The call came in just before 10:30 a.m. August 9, 2021.

It’s unclear how many people were on board the plane, but the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said all occupants were unharmed.

According to authorities, they are not sure where the plane is at this point.

