RSCVA reports room tax revenue rebounds to pre-pandemic levels

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - June lodging numbers are showing positive signs for our area’s tourism.

The Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority (RSCVA) says Washoe County’s hotels and motels generated the second-most taxable room revenue in June for any month in the agency’s history.

It was beat only by the $46,663,912 generated in August 2019.

Transient lodging and room tax statistics also show June 2021′s total of $45,219,688 as the highest revenue ever recorded for the month.

“Seeing the destination thrive during a challenging time speaks volumes about where Reno Tahoe is headed,” said Reno Tahoe President and CEO Charles Harris. “The most significant indicator from June is the fact that we had more occupied rooms in Reno Tahoe than we did in June of 2019. With Hot August Nights in full swing and other great legacy events like the National Championship Air Races and the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-off still to come, we’re hopeful this momentum will continue throughout the summer.”

Due to the March 2020 pandemic shutdown of Reno Tahoe’s major resort hotels, the RSCVA is emphasizing statistical comparisons to 2019. Tourism Economics is reporting that total travel spending in the U.S. was down 15% in June 2021 compared to June 2019

Reno Tahoe’s Historical Top 5 Months of Taxable Room Revenue:

August 2019 $46,663,912

June 2021 $45,219,688

August 2018 $44,483,946

August 2017 $44,034,254

September 2018 $42,554,492

