Advertisement

RSCVA reports room tax revenue rebounds to pre-pandemic levels

(KOLO)
By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:30 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - June lodging numbers are showing positive signs for our area’s tourism.

The Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority (RSCVA) says Washoe County’s hotels and motels generated the second-most taxable room revenue in June for any month in the agency’s history.

It was beat only by the $46,663,912 generated in August 2019.

Transient lodging and room tax statistics also show June 2021′s total of $45,219,688 as the highest revenue ever recorded for the month.

“Seeing the destination thrive during a challenging time speaks volumes about where Reno Tahoe is headed,” said Reno Tahoe President and CEO Charles Harris. “The most significant indicator from June is the fact that we had more occupied rooms in Reno Tahoe than we did in June of 2019. With Hot August Nights in full swing and other great legacy events like the National Championship Air Races and the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-off still to come, we’re hopeful this momentum will continue throughout the summer.”

Due to the March 2020 pandemic shutdown of Reno Tahoe’s major resort hotels, the RSCVA is emphasizing statistical comparisons to 2019. Tourism Economics is reporting that total travel spending in the U.S. was down 15% in June 2021 compared to June 2019

Reno Tahoe’s Historical Top 5 Months of Taxable Room Revenue:

  • August 2019           $46,663,912
  • June 2021             $45,219,688
  • August 2018           $44,483,946
  • August 2017           $44,034,254
  • September 2018     $42,554,492

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

the Golden Bear Diner in Chester, Calif., after the Dixie Fire burned through.
Dixie Fire: 589 structures destroyed; more evacuations ordered
Camp Fleischmann was threatened by the Dixie Fire, but survived mostly intact.
Popular Scouts BSA summer camp survived the Dixie Fire
Hot August Nights logo
Reno police make 10 arrests in and around Hot August Nights venues
The scene of a fatal crash on the Mount Rose Highway.
Fatal crash kills one; Mt. Rose Highway reopens
Home sales graphic
More homes coming onto Reno-area housing market

Latest News

Erik van Rooyen wins 2021 Barracuda Championship
Erik van Rooyen wins 2021 Barracuda Championship
Police investigate drive-by shooting in Sparks
This crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Sparks Blvd. and Prater Way.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Sparks
Becomes fifth straight first-time winner; shoots tournament record 50 points
Erik van Rooyen wins 2021 Barracuda Championship