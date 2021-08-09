NV Energy expands Public Safety Outage areas to reduce wildfire threat

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy announced Monday its Public Safety Outage Management Program (PSOM) is expanding to areas in Nevada most at risk of wildfire.

When a PSOM event is activate, NV Energy will shut off power in areas seeing extreme fire risk to help prevent power lines, things that are blown into power lines, and other equipment from causing a wildfire.

Previously, areas that fell under PSOM zones included Lake Tahoe and Mt. Charleston. But NV Energy is expanding those zones to include portions of Humboldt County, Lyon County, Storey County, Elko County, Washoe County and Carson City as well.

“As part of our commitment to public safety, we sought and received approval from the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada to expand our Public Safety Outage Management program,” said Jesse Murray, Vice President of Gas Delivery and Natural Disaster Protection. “We understand that a PSOM event is never convenient, and it is our goal to reduce the need for these outages through our ongoing and future investments to make our grid more resilient.”

When calling for a PSOM event, NV Energy considers environmental conditions such as weather, vegetation levels that can be used as fuel for a fire, field observations, and feedback from local fire departments and other first responders.

NV Energy said it has strengthened its electric grid in order to help protect customers from the threat of wildfires and other natural disasters by inspecting more than 40,000 wooden poles in high fire risk areas and making any needed repairs; partnering with local fire departments to remove grass, brush and other vegetation from underneath our powerlines; installing wildfire alert cameras and weather stations to improve situational awareness and evaluating new tools and technology to help further strengthen equipment.

NV Energy will contact impacted customers directly at least 48 hours in advance, if possible, of any PSOM event.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.