Advertisement

Friends trapped in flooding elevator

By Marlo Lundak, Lauren Melendez, Tara Campbell and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:08 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - What was supposed to be a quick ride in an elevator became a nightmare scenario for a group of friends, as water started to flood in.

WOWT reported one of them was recording on their phone and captured the moment the same floodwaters sweeping through downtown Omaha first came rushing in to the apartment elevator.

Tony Luu and his three friends were trapped and desperately calling for help. His friend frantically dialed 911, while Luu phoned his roommate who is a maintenance employee for the building.

“I said, ‘Hey, I need you to come help me; I’m stuck in an elevator. I might die if I don’t get out here soon,’” Luu said.

Daylon and Drayton Stapp, now positioned to be first responders, rushed to the basement. They quickly found themselves in a similar yet equally dangerous position.

Luu is 5′7, and by that point the water was just below his chin. He fought to kick the door open as his friends on the other side tried to pry it apart as best they could.

Nearly 10 minutes later, their collaboration was successful. And it’s likely a story they’ll never forget

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

the Golden Bear Diner in Chester, Calif., after the Dixie Fire burned through.
Dixie Fire: All missing people accounted for
Hot August Nights logo
Reno police make 10 arrests in and around Hot August Nights venues
Camp Fleischmann was threatened by the Dixie Fire, but survived mostly intact.
Popular Scouts BSA summer camp survived the Dixie Fire
This crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Sparks Blvd. and Prater Way.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Sparks
The scene of a fatal crash on the Mount Rose Highway.
Fatal crash kills one; Mt. Rose Highway reopens

Latest News

An Ohio convict marries the sister of the man he's accused of killing after he is granted a new...
Accused murderer marries sister of the victim
This undated image provided by the United States District Court for the Northern District of...
Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards worry college officials
This image provided by CBS This Morning/Times Union shows Brittany Commisso, left, answering...
‘Not normal.’ Ex-Cuomo aide details groping allegations
the Golden Bear Diner in Chester, Calif., after the Dixie Fire burned through.
Dixie Fire: All missing people accounted for