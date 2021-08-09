First day of school in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first day of school is officially here in Washoe County.

After a year of disrupted learning, kids head back into the classrooms and get back into their school routine.

A total of 62,000 students are registered for the 2021-2022 school year. 8,000 staff members are also a part of this academic year in Washoe.

A new year brings new opportunities. The Washoe County School Board of Trustees have implemented goals for the new year to ensure the success for their students.

WCSD is driven to ensure student academic growth, develop and retain highly effective personnel who are driven to support students, engage family, staff, and Trustees into strong relationships, provide and continuously improve effective operational systems, and to ensure our schools are safe, secure, supportive, and welcoming environments where students and staff can succeed academically and professionally at the highest possible levels.

Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill expressed the importance of the emotional health this new school year.

“Getting our students in an environment that they know is warm, welcoming, supportive. And our teachers, our counselors, our school psychologists, our principals, they all do such a great job on that. Our support staff, our bus drivers welcome students. So it’s just making sure our students feel welcome.” Dr. McNeill said.

The board also expressed having patience this school year will allow for students, staff, and parents to get back into this school routine with ease.

“An expectation that I have and I hope everyone has, including our students, all the way through pre-school is patience, and to take our time to know one another again, take our time to know schooling again.” Dr. Nicolett of District D said.

For more information about Washoe County School District’s plan for his school year, click here.

