Reno police make 10 arrests in and around Hot August Nights venues

Hot August Nights logo
Hot August Nights logo(Hot August ights)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 1:58 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department said it made 10 arrests in and around Hot August Nights venues in 2021.

Two of the arrests were for felonies and eight were misdemeanor charges. Police did not break down the charges.

Police also gave 31 traffic citations and gave another 10 citations that require a court appearance.

During Hot August Nights in 2019, Reno police made nine felony arrests (six drug-related), one gross misdemeanor arrest and 15 misdemeanor arrests. There were 31 traffic citations in 2019.

The citations and arrests may not have been for Hot August Nights participants, police said.

