Advertisement

AP source: Missouri hiring Reed-Francois from UNLV as AD

University of Nevada, Las Vegas Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois
University of Nevada, Las Vegas Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois(UNLV)
By RALPH D. RUSSO/AP College Football Writer
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:31 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Missouri is hiring UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois to be its next AD. A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that the school is expected to make the move official soon.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because an announcement was being finalized.

Reed-Francois, who has been at UNLV since 2017, will replace Jim Sterk, who stepped down two weeks ago.

She will become the second woman to be hired as an athletic director in the Southeastern Conference and the first at one of the league’s 13 public schools. Candice Storey Lee was named AD at Vanderbilt, the SEC’s lone private school, last year.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on the Mount Rose Highway.
Fatal crash kills one; Mt. Rose Highway reopens
the Golden Bear Diner in Chester, Calif., after the Dixie Fire burned through.
Dixie Fire: 589 structures destroyed; updated missing list
Home sales graphic
More homes coming onto Reno-area housing market
Matt Ames from Carson City shows KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond his 1965 Chevy Nova...
The next generations of Hot August Nights
Camp Fleischmann was threatened by the Dixie Fire, but survived mostly intact.
Popular Scouts BSA summer camp survived the Dixie Fire

Latest News

Nevada Football takes field for first day of fall practices
Nevada Football takes field for first day of fall practices
Team shooting for Mountain West Championship; 'around 90% of team vaccinated'
Nevada Football takes field for first day of fall practices
Former major leaguers coach next generation of ballplayers
Former major leaguers coach next generation of ballplayers
Chris Aguila, Chris Gimenez, Aces, Northern Nevada Baseball Club hold camp
Former major leaguers coach next generation of ballplayers