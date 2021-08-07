The next generations of Hot August Nights

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hot August Nights is about that feeling you get when you combine classic cars, family, friends and time.

It’s an emotional and nostalgic trip to the past.

Matt Ames from Carson City knows. He first started coming to the event when it was launched in 1986 and he keeps coming back.

“How many cars do you have here?” asked KOLO 8 News Now Evening Anchor, Noah Bond.

”Today we got three and my friend brought one so four,” replied Ames.

He says his 1965 Chevy Nova Pro-Street won best in show at the Atlantis in 2019.

“I love the motor. You’ve got a leather interior. You got the paint and the graphics on it. You got the big tires, which are 22 inches wide. You got the exhaust that comes out to the side,” Ames said.

His five children came with him to Hot August Nights when they were young children.

Now, they’re the up and coming generation that will show cars for years to come.

”The people we’ve met over the years we’ve met a lot of great people and created a lot of friendships,” said Ames’ daughter, Natalie Rabideau.

”It’s art out here. This is history. There’s no two cars that look alike. Everybody put their heart and soul into these cars. Everyone has a story with it,” said Ames’ daughter, Kimberly McLean.

Behind the family spot they’ve staked out their kids’ play and they are yet another generation that will likely come to show off their cars perhaps even one day a Tesla.

For this one family, Hot August Nights is about the cars, but it’s also part of the glue that helps each member of this group stick together.

It’s a place once a year where they can sit and talk about days gone by, the cars they once drove, but also about the future hopes and dreams yet to come.

