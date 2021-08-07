Advertisement

Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist’s positive COVID test cancels shows

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 4, 2005 file photo, Members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, from left, Rickey...
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 4, 2005 file photo, Members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, from left, Rickey Medlocke, Gary Rossington and Ean Evans, practice at the Jacksonville Production Studio in Jacksonville, Fla. for their Saturday performance as part of the Super Bowl concert series. Lynyrd Skynyrd has pulled out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame concert after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. The band was set to co-headline the concert Monday night with Brad Paisley. According to a band statement, Medlocke’s positive test forced the group’s withdrawal.(AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 2:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Lynyrd Skynyrd has pulled out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame concert after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19.

The country rock band was set to co-headline the concert Monday night with Brad Paisley but Medlocke’s positive test forced the group’s withdrawal, according to a band statement.

“Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment,” the statement said.

Jimmie Allen, who was the opening act, has extended his set list to open the show. He performs a duet with Paisley on the current hit “Freedom Was a Highway.”

The band also suspended shows in Jackson, Mississippi; Atlanta; and Cullman, Alabama, with the Aug. 13 show in Atlanta rescheduled for Oct. 23.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on the Mount Rose Highway.
Fatal crash kills one; Mt. Rose Highway reopens
the Golden Bear Diner in Chester, Calif., after the Dixie Fire burned through.
Dixie Fire: Now 446,723 acres; updated list of people not accounted for
The Dixie Fire destroys much of Greenville, Calif.
People who failed to evacuate slowed fire suppression in Greenville
Home sales graphic
More homes coming onto Reno-area housing market
Health officials in Washoe County again urged those who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine to...
Delta variant: 133 new cases in Washoe County

Latest News

The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Weekend of fear looms for Californians in face of wildfires
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample for a COVID-19 test. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
US now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day
the Golden Bear Diner in Chester, Calif., after the Dixie Fire burned through.
Dixie Fire: Now 446,723 acres; updated list of people not accounted for
Radio talk show host Larry Elder, center, poses for selfies with supporters during a campaign...
California GOP nixes endorsement fight in Newsom recall