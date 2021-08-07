Advertisement

Kool & the Gang co-founder Dennis Thomas dead at age 70

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017 file photo Dennis D.T. Thomas, from left, George Brown, Robert...
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017 file photo Dennis D.T. Thomas, from left, George Brown, Robert Bell, and Ronald Bell, of the musical group Kool & The Gang, arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:16 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas, a founding member of the long-running soul-funk band Kool & the Gang known for such hits as “Celebration” and “Get Down On It,” has died. He was 70.

He died peacefully in his sleep Saturday in New Jersey, where he was a resident of Montclair, according to a statement from his representative.

Thomas was the alto sax player, flutist and percussionist. He served as master of ceremonies at the band’s shows. His last appearance with the group was July Fourth at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Born Feb. 9, 1951, in Orlando, Florida, Thomas was known for his prologue on the band’s 1971 hit, “Who’s Gonna Take the Weight.” Known for his hip clothes and hats, he was also the group’s wardrobe stylist. In the early days, he served as their “budget hawk,” carrying their earnings in a paper bag stuffed into the bell of his horn, the statement said.

In 1964, seven teen friends created the group’s unique bland of jazz, soul and funk, at first calling themselves the Jazziacs. They went through several iterations before settling on Kool & the Gang in 1969. The group’s other founders are brothers Ronald and Robert Bell, and Spike Mickens, Ricky Westfield, George Brown and Charles Smith.

The band has earned two Grammy Awards and seven American Music Awards. They were honored in 2014 with a Soul Train Lifetime Achievement Award. Their music is heavily sampled and featured on film sound tracks, including those for “Rocky,” “Saturday Night Fever” and “Pulp Fiction.”

Among those Thomas is survived by are his wife, Phynjuar Saunders Thomas, daughter Tuesday Rankin and sons David Thomas and Devin Thomas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on the Mount Rose Highway.
Fatal crash kills one; Mt. Rose Highway reopens
the Golden Bear Diner in Chester, Calif., after the Dixie Fire burned through.
Dixie Fire: Weather helps slow fire’s growth; now 446,723 acres
The Dixie Fire destroys much of Greenville, Calif.
People who failed to evacuate slowed fire suppression in Greenville
Home sales graphic
More homes coming onto Reno-area housing market
Health officials in Washoe County again urged those who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine to...
Delta variant: 133 new cases in Washoe County

Latest News

The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Weekend of fear looms for Californians in face of wildfires
Radio talk show host Larry Elder, center, poses for selfies with supporters during a campaign...
California GOP nixes endorsement fight in Newsom recall
Cal Fire Capts. Derek Leong, right, and Tristan Gale monitor a firing operation, where crews...
Air quality alert for Vegas due to California wildfire smoke
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Senate votes to advance Biden’s $1T infrastructure bill