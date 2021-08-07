Fatal crash kills one; Mt. Rose Highway closed

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Highway Patrol reports one person died Friday in a crash on the Mount Rose Highway below the Mount Rose-Ski Tahoe resort and just past Galena Estates.

The head-on crash happened below Douglas Fir Drive at about 5:56 p.m. and involved two vehicles.

The NHP expects the highway will be closed at least until about 10:30 p.m.

