Advertisement

Fatal crash kills one; Mt. Rose Highway closed

The scene of a fatal crash on the Mount Rose Highway.
The scene of a fatal crash on the Mount Rose Highway.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:17 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Highway Patrol reports one person died Friday in a crash on the Mount Rose Highway below the Mount Rose-Ski Tahoe resort and just past Galena Estates.

The head-on crash happened below Douglas Fir Drive at about 5:56 p.m. and involved two vehicles.

The NHP expects the highway will be closed at least until about 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Steve Sisolak holds a press briefing in Las Vegas on Aug. 5, 2021 to give update on...
‘I know you’re frustrated. I am too’: Gov. Sisolak addresses mask mandate
the Golden Bear Diner in Chester, Calif., after the Dixie Fire burned through.
Dixie Fire: 268 structures burned as fire reaches 434,813 acres
Reno Police are looking for three people who may have witnessed a fight on Casazza Drive.
Reno Detectives looking for witnesses to a fatal fight
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting on Victorian Avenue in Sparks late Wednesday,...
Investigators: Man shot by Sparks Officers was armed
Vax Nevada Days
Reno man wins $25,000 in Vax Nevada drawing

Latest News

the Golden Bear Diner in Chester, Calif., after the Dixie Fire burned through.
Dixie Fire: 268 structures burned as fire reaches 434,813 acres
Weekend Web Weather
Weekend Web Weather
Elko County commissioners vote to resist COVID-19 mask mandate
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
COVID-19 death toll in Nevada passes 6,000 amid case surge