Advertisement

Elko County commissioners vote to resist COVID-19 mask mandate

(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:09 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Lawmakers in a rural northeast Nevada county have voted not to comply with a mask mandate the governor reimposed to stem the spread of an aggressive coronavirus variant.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports that a crowded audience applauded the Elko County Commission vote on Wednesday to resist face coverings.

The move applies to unincorporated areas and not to the cities of Elko, Carlin, Wells and West Wendover.

Commissioners also directed county officials to craft a law refusing to allow door-to-door efforts to encourage vaccinations.

One commissioner accused Democrats of pretending the pandemic is worsening. The delta variant of the virus has led to a surge in infections and hospitalizations in Nevada.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Elko Daily Free Press.)

Most Read

Gov. Steve Sisolak holds a press briefing in Las Vegas on Aug. 5, 2021 to give update on...
‘I know you’re frustrated. I am too’: Gov. Sisolak addresses mask mandate
Flames leap from trees as the Dixie Fire jumps Highway 89 north of Greenville in Plumas County,...
Dixie Fire: 4 people unaccounted for in Plumas County
Reno Police are looking for three people who may have witnessed a fight on Casazza Drive.
Reno Detectives looking for witnesses to a fatal fight
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting on Victorian Avenue in Sparks late Wednesday,...
Investigators: Man shot by Sparks Officers was armed
Vax Nevada Days
Reno man wins $25,000 in Vax Nevada drawing

Latest News

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
COVID-19 death toll in Nevada passes 6,000 amid case surge
Health officials in Washoe County again urged those who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine to...
Delta variant: 133 new cases in Washoe County
Iconic musician Gloria Estefan reimagined her huge hit to encourage mask wearing.
'Put on your mask': Gloria Estefan's hit reimagined for COVID-19 PSA
Air quality in the Reno-Sparks area is in the unhealthy range for Friday, Aug. 6.
Very unhealthy air quality in Reno/Sparks due to Dixie Fire