Elko County commissioners vote to resist COVID-19 mask mandate

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Lawmakers in a rural northeast Nevada county have voted not to comply with a mask mandate the governor reimposed to stem the spread of an aggressive coronavirus variant.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports that a crowded audience applauded the Elko County Commission vote on Wednesday to resist face coverings.

The move applies to unincorporated areas and not to the cities of Elko, Carlin, Wells and West Wendover.

Commissioners also directed county officials to craft a law refusing to allow door-to-door efforts to encourage vaccinations.

One commissioner accused Democrats of pretending the pandemic is worsening. The delta variant of the virus has led to a surge in infections and hospitalizations in Nevada.

