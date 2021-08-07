Advertisement

COVID-19 death toll in Nevada passes 6,000 amid case surge

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.(KOLO)
By MICHELLE L. PRICE/Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:54 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - More than 6,000 people in Nevada have died of COVID-19, a grim milestone the state surpassed Friday as officials struggle to respond to another surge of the coronavirus.

Gov. Steve Sisolak called it “another significant and heartbreaking milestone” for the state and issued another plea for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Nevada reported 26 new deaths Friday and 1,299 new cases of COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, the state has reported 363,574 COVID-19 cases and 6,005 deaths.

Sisolak and state health officials have been struggling to slow another resurgence of the virus in Nevada driven by the highly contagious delta variant and a still-lagging rate of vaccinations.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.).

Most Read

Gov. Steve Sisolak holds a press briefing in Las Vegas on Aug. 5, 2021 to give update on...
‘I know you’re frustrated. I am too’: Gov. Sisolak addresses mask mandate
Flames leap from trees as the Dixie Fire jumps Highway 89 north of Greenville in Plumas County,...
Dixie Fire: 4 people unaccounted for in Plumas County
Reno Police are looking for three people who may have witnessed a fight on Casazza Drive.
Reno Detectives looking for witnesses to a fatal fight
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting on Victorian Avenue in Sparks late Wednesday,...
Investigators: Man shot by Sparks Officers was armed
Vax Nevada Days
Reno man wins $25,000 in Vax Nevada drawing

Latest News

Elko County commissioners vote to resist COVID-19 mask mandate
Health officials in Washoe County again urged those who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine to...
Delta variant: 133 new cases in Washoe County
Iconic musician Gloria Estefan reimagined her huge hit to encourage mask wearing.
'Put on your mask': Gloria Estefan's hit reimagined for COVID-19 PSA
Air quality in the Reno-Sparks area is in the unhealthy range for Friday, Aug. 6.
Very unhealthy air quality in Reno/Sparks due to Dixie Fire