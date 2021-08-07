Advertisement

Air quality alert for Vegas due to California wildfire smoke

Cal Fire Capts. Derek Leong, right, and Tristan Gale monitor a firing operation, where crews...
Cal Fire Capts. Derek Leong, right, and Tristan Gale monitor a firing operation, where crews set a ground fire to stop a wildfire from spreading, while battling the Dixie Fire in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)(Noah Berger | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:51 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities issued an air quality alert for metro Las Vegas on Saturday, citing unhealthy conditions caused by smoke drifting into Nevada from wildfires in neighboring California.

The National Weather Service said the unhealthy conditions were expected through Saturday and likely to continue into Sunday.

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability said small dust particles and other pollutants in smoke can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to the formation of ozone.

Unhealthy air conditions were present Friday in the Reno area, prompting the Washoe County Health District to issue an air quality alert.

