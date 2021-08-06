Advertisement

Yelp adds vaccine requirement information to business listings

By CNN
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:52 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Yelp has added a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from customers and whether all workers are fully vaccinated.

Yelp users can filter their searches for businesses by those attributes.

Only businesses can add the attributes to their Yelp page.

Yelp says it will monitor the pages of businesses that decide to use the attributes for any backlash for their vaccination policies.

It says they will protect them from reviews that primarily criticize the COVID-19 health safety measures they enforce instead of reviewing their actual first-hand experience with the business.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Steve Sisolak holds a press briefing in Las Vegas on Aug. 5, 2021 to give update on...
‘I know you’re frustrated. I am too’: Gov. Sisolak addresses mask mandate
Reno Police are looking for three people who may have witnessed a fight on Casazza Drive.
Reno Detectives looking for witnesses to a fatal fight
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting on Victorian Avenue in Sparks late Wednesday,...
Investigators: Man shot by Sparks Officers was armed
A bench stands outside a scorched building as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville...
Dixie Fire: 100+ buildings destroyed in Greenville area; fire now 361,812 acres
The scene of a Sparks shooting at Hymer Avenue and 21st Street.
One shot in southwest Sparks area

Latest News

Dixie Fire is now the 6th largest in California history.
Dixie Fire is now the 6th largest in California history
Yelp adds a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19...
Yelp adds business vaccination requirements to listings
The Dixie Fire destroys much of Greenville, Calif.
People who failed to evacuate slowed fire suppression in Greenville
In this March 25, 2021, file photo, people play craps while wearing masks between partitions at...
Most Americans support masks indoors and in schools, poll says