Washoe County under Stage 2 air quality alert

California Wildfire graphic
California Wildfire graphic(Associated Press)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:07 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Health District warned that air quality could degrade to as much as “Very Unhealthy” by Sunday.

The district on Thursday issued a Stage 2 air quality alert, only the third it has ever issued, the last being July 24.

“The Dixie Fire continues to be the main wildfire contributing to the poor air quality,” the district said in a statement.

The district issued these recommendations:

  • Avoid or reduce outdoor and physical activities
  • Stay indoors with the windows and doors closed; if possible, run the air conditioner on recirculation function
  • Avoid using a swamp cooler or whole-house fan to prevent bringing additional smoke inside
  • Consult your physician for health questions, especially those with heart and lung issues.

