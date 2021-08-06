Very unhealthy air quality in Reno/Sparks due to Dixie Fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Air quality in the Reno-Sparks area is in the very unhealthy range due to smoke from the Dixie Fire which grown to 432,813 acres and remains 35 percent contained.

According to airnow.gov, the air quality as of 9 a.m. on Friday, August 6 was 238. Air quality is expected to improve Saturday, but will likely be in the unhealthy range.

The air quality in Susanville is so bad, it is not even registering on the airnow.gov index.

Everyone should avoid outdoor activity and do less strenuous activities even when indoors. For more information on staying safe when the air quality is poor, click here.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District said its dispatchers are getting numerous calls from people reporting the smoke and ash. Officials are urging the community not to call and report the smoke.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.