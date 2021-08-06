Advertisement

US probing whether Mercedes vans can roll away unexpectedly

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of...
The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of vans from the 2019 model year.(Source: Mercedes-Benz USA)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:44 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s highway safety agency is investigating whether some Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans can shift out of park and unexpectedly roll away.

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of vans from the 2019 model year.

The agency says it has 11 complaints about the problem including eight crashes and one injury.

Some of the complaints say the gearshift indicator shows that the vans are in park, but they were able to roll away.

The agency says in documents posted Friday that it will investigate how often the problem happens and the safety consequences.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Steve Sisolak holds a press briefing in Las Vegas on Aug. 5, 2021 to give update on...
‘I know you’re frustrated. I am too’: Gov. Sisolak addresses mask mandate
Reno Police are looking for three people who may have witnessed a fight on Casazza Drive.
Reno Detectives looking for witnesses to a fatal fight
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting on Victorian Avenue in Sparks late Wednesday,...
Investigators: Man shot by Sparks Officers was armed
A bench stands outside a scorched building as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville...
Dixie Fire: 100+ buildings destroyed in Greenville area; fire now 361,812 acres
The scene of a Sparks shooting at Hymer Avenue and 21st Street.
One shot in southwest Sparks area

Latest News

Asst. Fire Chief George McClellan reacts to house fire that kills multiple children in East St....
'It's tough:' Children left alone die in house fire
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Town burns to ashes in raging Northern California wildfire
Part of a Maui mansion is seen from a street in Kihei, Hawaii on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The...
$45M mansion sale reflects hot Hawaii real estate market
A deadly house fire claimed the lives of five children in Illinois.
Officials: 5 children home alone die in Illinois fire